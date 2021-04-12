Novak Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Novak Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Novak Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,849,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,772,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $486.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.56 and its 200 day moving average is $418.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.51 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

