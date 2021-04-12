Novak Financial Planning LLC Has $235,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.