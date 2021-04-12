Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $70.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

