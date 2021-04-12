NuShares (NSR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $52.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $52.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,416,932 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,134,814 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

