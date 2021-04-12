Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nutrien Ltd. produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products. The company’s products primarily include standard and granular potash; diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate and phosphoric acid and ammonia, urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate and nitrogen solutions, as well as purified acids and phosphate feed products. Nutrien Ltd., formerly known as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada. “

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.70.

NYSE:NTR opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 466,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

