Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,918 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

