Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of James River Group worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.