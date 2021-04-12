Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after buying an additional 286,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI opened at $65.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.