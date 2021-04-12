Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $13.13 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of LendingTree worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 698.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, with a total value of $966,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $227.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.55. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.31.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

