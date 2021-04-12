Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 517,156 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 296.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 517,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOCO stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

