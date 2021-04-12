Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Malibu Boats worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 22,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.