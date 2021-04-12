Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHB)

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:JHB opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

