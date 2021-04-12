Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

JRO stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $398,872.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

