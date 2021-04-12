Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

