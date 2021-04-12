NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,276 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

