NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $190.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

