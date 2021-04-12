NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.59.

MCD stock opened at $231.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

