NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $228,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

