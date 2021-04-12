NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $260,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

