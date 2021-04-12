NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,423 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 676.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

