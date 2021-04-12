nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report sales of $500.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.80 million and the lowest is $492.50 million. nVent Electric posted sales of $520.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. 10,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after purchasing an additional 948,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

