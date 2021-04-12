NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,943.93

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4,943.93 and last traded at $4,928.38, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,902.13.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

Get NVR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,632.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,314.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of NVR by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.