Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 1,940 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,520 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 29,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,721. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

