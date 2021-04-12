Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.96. The stock had a trading volume of 146,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.37 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.97.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

