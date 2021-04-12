Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,923. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.66 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.