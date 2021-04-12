Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 150.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.10. 40,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $224.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average of $205.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

