Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 4,370 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,870,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

