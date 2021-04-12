Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $101.03 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

