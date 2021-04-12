Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 689 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

