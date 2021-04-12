Olo Inc. (NYSEARCA:OLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSEARCA:OLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Linda Rottenberg bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $7,799,552.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OLO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. 3,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. OLO has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

