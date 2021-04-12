OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSEARCA:OLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NYSEARCA OLO opened at $28.20 on Monday. OLO has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

In other news, Director Linda Rottenberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 272,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $7,799,552.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 681,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

