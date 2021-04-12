Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 237.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.59 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

