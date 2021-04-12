Opsens (TSE:OPS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$200.00 million and a P/E ratio of -940.00.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opsens will post 0.0593617 EPS for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

