OptionRoom Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 10% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003539 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00273973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00704341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,935.37 or 1.00334814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00967291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.