Origin Protocol (OGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $197.69 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 7% against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $676.50 million and $197.69 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00088418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00662053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00036125 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,465,884 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.