ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ORIX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ORIX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

