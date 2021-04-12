OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.80 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $16.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

KIDS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.52. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,530. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $973.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

