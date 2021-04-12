OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Insider Andy Golding Sells 50,108 Shares

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 477.60 ($6.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. OSB Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 391.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 417.40 ($5.45).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

