Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

