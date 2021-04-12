Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.