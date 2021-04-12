Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. 15,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

