Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,903 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $101.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

