Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 35,279 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of GMS worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS opened at $42.30 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

