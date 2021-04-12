Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 141.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $171.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

