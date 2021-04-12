Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. DRH Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HII stock opened at $206.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

