Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,591 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

