PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after acquiring an additional 275,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,226 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 191,722 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in PAR Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 941,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,111,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 181,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

