Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279,846 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

