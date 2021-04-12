Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 6,355 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.