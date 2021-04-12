Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 6,594 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 330,199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

